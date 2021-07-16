PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of PagerDuty worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after acquiring an additional 790,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,991,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $336,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,238 shares of company stock worth $12,976,888. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

