Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.74 and last traded at $73.68. Approximately 892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 176.81 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $506,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,059 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $68,207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 683.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 472,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 736.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,557,000 after buying an additional 440,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

