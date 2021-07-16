Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $28.48 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

