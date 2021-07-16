Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAAS. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 95,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,116. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

