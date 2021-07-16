Pangolin (PNG) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and $1.31 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00101789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00144334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,359.43 or 0.99877782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.