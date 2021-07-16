Paparazzi (PAZZI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

