ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0716

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $149.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,470.62 or 1.00156392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00034633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

