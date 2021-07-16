Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $168.50

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21), with a volume of 2198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.23).

In related news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £36,200 ($47,295.53).

Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

