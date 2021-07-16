Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Parsons by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Parsons by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

PSN stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

