PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. PAXEX has a total market cap of $10,989.96 and $3.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.01232675 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

