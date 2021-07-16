PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Tops $0.0003

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. PAXEX has a market cap of $5,515.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.01189976 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

