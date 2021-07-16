PAYCENT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $87,889.28 and $66.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00809817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

