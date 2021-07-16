PayPoint (LON:PAY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 601 ($7.85). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.68), with a volume of 70,192 shares trading hands.

PAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £404.06 million and a PE ratio of 18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,753.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

In other news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 63 shares of company stock worth $37,800.

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.