PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 122,625 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $40.62 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

