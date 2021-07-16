PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,942 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Upwork worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $49.00 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.07.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

