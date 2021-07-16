PDT Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,151 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of GoPro worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GoPro by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 244,984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 1,166,510 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

In other GoPro news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,297.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 693,361 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,918. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

