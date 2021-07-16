PDT Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.