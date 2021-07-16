PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 33,741 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Unity Software by 627.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Unity Software by 230.6% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Unity Software by 449.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,111,511.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 963,585 shares of company stock worth $93,284,152 over the last three months.

NYSE U opened at $96.75 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

