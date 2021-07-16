PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $245,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,877 shares of company stock worth $1,360,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.