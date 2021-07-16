PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Realogy worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 509,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 171,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 556,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

