PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,924 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vonage worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vonage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vonage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Vonage stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.