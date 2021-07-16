PDT Partners LLC Sells 26,561 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,998,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 51.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,785,000 after buying an additional 656,465 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.53. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $623,389.06. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,515,288. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.