PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,333 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $226.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $11,993,000.00. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,210,558 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

