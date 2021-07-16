PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $68.84 million and approximately $480,362.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00816114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 712,306,092 coins and its circulating supply is 255,910,295 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.