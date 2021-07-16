Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 982,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. Pegasystems comprises approximately 1.3% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Pegasystems worth $112,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.97. 1,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,193. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.85 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -247.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,337 shares of company stock worth $1,296,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.