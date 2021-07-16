Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan Sells 10,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $892,600.00.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

