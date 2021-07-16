Pendle (PENDLE) Price Down 17.8% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $100,787.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00145988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,534.78 or 1.00434182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

