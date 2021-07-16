Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,935,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,524,000. Athene accounts for 0.9% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 1.01% of Athene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATH. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. 36,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

