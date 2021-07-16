Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Shares of EBACU remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. 49,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,617. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

