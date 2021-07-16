Pentwater Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,952,110 shares of company stock worth $332,072,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.02. 10,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,243.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

