Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Peoples Bancorp worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEBO. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.