Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 3,799 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 million, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

