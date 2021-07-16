Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $43.31

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and traded as high as $44.00. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 8,341 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $316.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.31.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 30.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Sandra Bodnyk acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

