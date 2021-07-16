PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $157,937.52 and approximately $75.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00105214 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,728,704 coins and its circulating supply is 45,488,529 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

