PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.31. The stock had a trading volume of 104,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,232. The stock has a market cap of $216.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

