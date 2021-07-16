PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.