Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the June 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06. Perseus Mining has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.22.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.