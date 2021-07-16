Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $1,824.89 or 0.05830432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $292.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00803317 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars.

