Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Head to Head Review

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

54.2% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sally Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Sally Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 0.92 -$26.48 million $0.23 86.61 Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.68 $113.25 million $1.22 17.31

Sally Beauty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. Sally Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petco Health and Wellness and Sally Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 6 0 2.60 Sally Beauty 1 3 2 0 2.17

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $29.11, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. Sally Beauty has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A Sally Beauty 4.03% 401.89% 6.03%

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Sally Beauty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce Websites, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store names. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Chi. As of November 12, 2020, the company operated 5,038 stores, including 143 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.