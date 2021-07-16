PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:ISD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 651,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 141.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 177,375 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.