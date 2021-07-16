Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $135.12 million and approximately $42.45 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

