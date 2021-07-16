Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 4.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $99.74. 17,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

