PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0397 on Top Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $97,203.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

