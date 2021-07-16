Phoneum Market Capitalization Achieves $537,673.44 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Phoneum has a market cap of $537,673.44 and $4,716.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.00819140 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,041,946,367 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

