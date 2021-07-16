Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,984,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.86% of Photronics worth $64,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Photronics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,793,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 398,045 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,639. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

