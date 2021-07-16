PieDAO DEFI++ Price Down 12% Over Last Week (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00009299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $978,564.82 and approximately $3,169.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00101789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00144334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,359.43 or 0.99877782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

