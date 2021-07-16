PIN (PIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00146491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.83 or 0.99824462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

