Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.48

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and traded as low as $18.70. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 493,072 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

