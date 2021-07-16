Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $1,111.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.03 or 0.00370489 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.64 or 0.01611169 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,390,366 coins and its circulating supply is 429,129,930 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.