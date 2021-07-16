Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.42% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $500,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 919,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

